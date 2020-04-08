Two elephants found dead in MM Hills

Two jumbos were found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits on Wednesday.

While a female elephant aged around 29 years was found dead at Changadi forest area, a male elephant aged around 20 years was found dead at Erakayam forest area.

The female jumbo slipped to death while searching for water, Forest department officials said. The carcass was found on Tuesday and the elephant is suspected to have died three days ago.

The male elephant was found dead near the Namdhari Halla in Erakayam forest range on Wednesday. Range Forest Officer Rajesh Gawal visited the spot.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Yedukondalu said, "The female elephant died after slipping from a hillock, while searching for water at Ramapura wildlife range in Changadi forest area. The post mortem report states that the jumbo died of multiple injuries due to the fall". The male elephant died a natural death, the DCF said.

Two female elephants were found dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits a couple of days ago.

Jumbo stuck on Charmadi Ghat

A lone wild elephant was found camping on the seventh curve of the Charmadi Ghat road in Kottigehara of Chikkamagaluru district. On Tuesday night, the elephant uprooted a Baine tree by the roadside.

Forest personnel from Belthangady came to the spot on Wednesday and tried to chase the elephant away by bursting crackers. However, it refused to budge.