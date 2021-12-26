Two from Karnataka selected for PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme

Two contestants from Karnataka (for Kannada language) Jayasimha KR and Tejas H Badala have been selected for PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme.

National Book Trust (NBT) announced the results of the all-India contest organised on the theme ‘National Movement of India’ under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme as part of 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' programme.

A total of 75 writers from 22 official languages and English were selected for the scholarship-cum-mentorship scheme for the young authors below the age of 30 years, Yuvraj Malik, Director NBT, said in a statement.

The NBT received a total of 16,000 book proposals, including 300 from Kannada, and in which an expert panel selected 75 authors' proposals having the potential to develop full-fledged books, said an official from the NBT.

"The selected authors will undergo six months of mentorship in which they would be provided research and editorial support under the guidance of eminent authors and the editorial team of National Book Trust, India to develop their book proposals as full-fledged books to be published by the trust as part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav initiatives," the statement said.

"Their published books will be later translated into other Indian languages as well. During mentorship, the selected authors will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months. Further, a royalty of 10 per cent will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books," said the statement.

