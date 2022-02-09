Two held for attack on guest lecturer in Bagalkot district

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a guest lecturer with lethal weapons during a protest over hijab-saffron stole row here on Tuesday.

"The police arrested two persons involved in the attack on Wednesday. Three others will be arrested soon. The police have arrested 13 persons involved in stone pelting incident during the protest," SP Lokesh Jagalasar said.

The SP clarified that there would not be any permissions for the protests. Students might end up spoiling their future if criminal cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, the police did not grant permission to some Hindu outfits to take out a procession from Vaibhav theatre or Eshwarlinga Maidan. As thousands of members of the outfits from neighbouring places gathered, representatives of the outfits and the senior police officers persuaded them for the procession only from the police station to the tahsildar's office.

They submitted a memorandum to tahsildar Sanjay Ingale and took out a procession raising slogans. It culminated at the Eshwarlinga Maidan.

There was a voluntary bandh too to protest the hijab-saffron stole row.

Over 300 policemen, including DySP M Pandurangaiah, five CPIs, seven PSIs have been deployed for security purposes.

