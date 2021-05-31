Two held for jewellery shop theft in Sullia

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft at a jewellery shop in Sullia.

According to Sullia police, the arrested are Tangaccha alias Mathew alias Mohammed alias Basheer (50), a resident of Taliparambu in Kannur district, and Shibu (48), a resident of Thrissur district in Kerala.

The arrested had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 7.50 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash from the store on the night of March 31. The police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 6,61,500 from the arrested.

Ornaments recovered

DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane said after Shibu complained of abdominal pain on Saturday night, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The doctors, in the X-ray, found some objects in his intestine and was admitted for monitoring and further care.

During the interrogation, Shibu told police that he had swallowed some gold ornaments with ice cream in order to hide stolen property. On Sunday morning, around 35 grams of gold ornaments were recovered.

Shibu has been discharged from the hospital and is remanded in judicial custody.