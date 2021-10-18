Two Hyderabad techies drown in Gangavati's Sanapur lake

Two youths from Rangareddy district in Telangana drowned while swimming in Sanapur lake in the taluk on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Madhukiran (25) and Rajesh Kumar (26), both the employees of a software company in Hyderabad. They were part of four-member group, who were on a trip to Hampi and surrounding areas.

They were camping at a resort near Sangapur in the taluk. On Monday morning all four ventured into the lake for swimming. While Madhukiran and Rajesh Kumar drowned, Narasimha and Alok Kumar managed to swim to safety, according to the police.

Both the bodies have been recovered by the police and Fire personnel with the help of local divers.

The Gangavati Rural police have registered a case of unnatural deaths.

