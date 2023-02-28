Two including wife held for murder in Dakshina Kannada

The victim was found dead under mysterious circumstances on February 26

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
Representative image. Credit iStock Photo

The Vittal police have arrested two persons, including the wife of a victim in connection with a murder at Idkidu in Bantwal taluk.

The arrested are Yogish Gowda (34) from Vittal in Bantwal and Asha K ( 32) from Idkidu in Bantwa. The victim is Aravind Bhaskar.

The victim was found dead under mysterious circumstances on February 26.

SP Dr Vikram Amathe said that based on the complaint filed by the relative of the deceased and preliminary investigation, the police have registered a case of atrocity and murder. DSP Bantwal will take up further investigation since it’s an atrocity case.

In a complaint, Raghunath, cousin brother of deceased, said that Bhaskar was constructing a house for the last two years and the centring work was carried out by Yogish. It was said that Bhaskar was misusing the money that he had received after selling arecanut, which was objected to by his wife Asha. On many occasions, along with Asha, even Yogish was allegedly assaulting him. Fearing the assault, he slept alone by locking the room, the complainant said.

Asha allegedly called the complainant’s father on February 26 stating that her husband didn’t wake up in the room. Later, Bhaskar was shifted to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead.  A case has been registered.

