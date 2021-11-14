Two injured in a bull taming contest in Shikaripur

Two persons sustained injuries when they were gored by a bull during a bull taming contest at Koratagere village near Shiralakoppa town in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday.

Those injured were identified as Vinayaka and Ibrahim from Togarsi of Sagar taluk. They were taken to the taluk general hospital in Shikaripur town for treatment.

A man from Honnali taluk of Davangere district was recently gored to death by a bull during the contest held in Shikaripur town.

