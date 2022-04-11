Two injured in clash over Ram Navami prayers at Central University of Karnataka

Two students were injured in a clash among student groups as tensions over offering prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami turned violent at the Central University of Karnataka located in Kadaganchi on Sunday. The injured have been identified as Vishwanath and Narendra, who are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Vishwanath said that they were performing a puja at Lakshmi Temple on the premises of the varsity on the occasion of Ram Navami, when four students, allegedly associated with Leftist ideology, assaulted them.

The attackers allegedly threatened them against "conducting, ABVP and RSS related activities" on the campus.

Two of the attackers were identified as Sadiq, a student from Andhra Pradesh who is studying MBA, and Rahul, a research scholar. The victims are seeking the expulsion of the two students.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said a clash took place between the students. A case was registered against four students including Sadiq, Rahul and two others, Rahul and Arya.

CUK Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana said a probe is being conducted by the varsity and action will be taken against the erring students after the inquiry report comes.

Sriram Sene State President and Andola's Karuneshwar Mutt Pontiff Siddalinga Swamiji said fanatic activities that were hitherto confined only to Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) in Delhi spread their ugly tentacles to the CUK. The activities of the Left-wing groups should be curbed. The erring students should be dismissed from the college and they should be arrested, the seer urged.

