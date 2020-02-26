Two kids die after they mistook pesticide for juice

A four-year-old girl and her four months old sibling died after consuming pesticide mistaking it to juice at Kodal village in Vadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

After noticing her daughters lying lifeless, mother Shehnaz attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Khairunna (4) mistook pesticide for juice and consumed it while her mother was busy doing household chores. She made her four-month-old sister drink. Upon seeing the siblings lying lifeless, Shehnaz, fearing her husband and mother-in-law, attempted suicide by consuming poison.

All three were rushed to Yadgir district hospital. The siblings died while their mother is battling for her life.