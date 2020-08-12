Two kids die, parents survive 'suicide' bid

Unable to cope with the mounting debts, a man from Kottur taluk, attempted suicide along with his wife and two kids by jumping into a lake in Kudligi taluk on Wednesday. The parents survived but the children met watery grave.

Chiranjeevi, an alcoholic, was knee-deep in loans. The debt-ridden man and his Nandini entered into a suicide pact.

Accordingly, they pushed Kushi (3) and Chiru (1) into a brimming lake before taking a plunge into it. Chiranjeevi sawm to safety. He also pulled his wife along while two kids drowned. The couple dodging the questions by the locals, fled the scene.

The bodies of kids have been fished out of the lake. The Gudekote police have registered a murder case against the parents.