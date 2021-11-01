Two killed, 1,249 houses damage due to rains in Mysuru: S T Somashekar

Minister S T Somashekar on Monday said that two persons and five animals were killed and 1,249 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall in the district.
He was addressing the officials and the elected representatives in a meeting organised to discuss rain damages of the district at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here.
According to an officer, crops at 147.96 acres and horticulture crops at 214.97 acres were damaged.
"The rains have damaged a 700 km stretch of road. Besides, 67 primary schools and 33 primary health care centres have been," he said.
Somashekar said that he would discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and take suitable measures.
The Minister also visited Chamundi Hill and inspected the landslip between View Point junction and Nandi Statue.
MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, Sa Ra Mahesh, H P Manjunath, K Mahadev, B Harshavardhan, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and others were present. The Minister said PWD Minister C C Patil will visit the spot after Deepavali festival.
