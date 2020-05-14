Two killed, three injured inside shaft

Three people were killed, while two others fell ill after they entered a closed gold mine shaft at Marikuppam for burglary.

The deceased are Kanda (55), a resident of Andersonpet, Joseph (45) and Padiyappa (20), both from Sosaipalya. The injured Karhik and Victor are being treated at a public hospital.

According to the police, all the five reached the shaft in an autorickshaw and cut open wire in the rear side to gained entry. Joseph and Kanda entered inside. Kanda inhaled poisonous gas and fell unconscious. Joseph lost balance, fell down and died.

The police and the fire force staff rushed to the spot and traced the two bodies at 60 feet deep inside the shaft. It is over 1,000 feet deep shaft and a large part of it is submerged in water.

Relatives of the deceased in a complaint stated that Richard had taken them to the shaft to enter inside.

The shaft was shut down two decades ago. However, incidents of thefts for gold-mixed mud and gold ore are reported frequently.

It is said that thieves are hand in glove with the local police and BGML security personnel for the theft. Several gangs that are active in the region bribe the officials for the burglary.

Security was tightened at Marikuppal and Champions Reefs after the incident.