Two manual scavengers suffocate to death in manhole in Kalaburagi

Two manual scavengers suffocated to death in a manhole at Kailas Nagar of Kalaburagi on Thursday. The deceased duo are brothers and another worker who is battling for his life is a relative of the deceased.

However, Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande said the mishap occurred in a under construction Under Ground Drainage (UGD) but not in manhole.

According to the official sources, the deceased have been identified as Lal Ahmed (30) and Rasheed Ahmed (25), residents of Azadpur Road of the City and were working as labourers with Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB). The incident is said to have taken place as the manhole is about 18-feet deep. Ahmed Sab, the father of the deceased is also the KUWSDB civic worker.

"The trio workers entered the manhole to remove a clog on Thursday afternoon. They collapsed due to the lack of oxygen and didn't respond to the people's screaming who are standing near the manhole. Sensing trouble, Fire and emergency services personnel were called. An earth mover dug around the manhole and the trio workers who slipped into unconscious were retrieved. They were immediately admitted to the GIMS. Two were declared brought dead", said an eye witness.

Several civil workers and residents of the deceased locality staged a protest in front of the GIMS holding the KUWSDB responsible for the death.

Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande told DH that two workers died while working in a deep UGD managed by KUWSDB and one another fell ill.

The KUWSDB has been informed about the incident and it will soon announce compensation for the loss of lives. The corporation will first conduct an inquiry into the incident and stern action will be taken against the officials if found guilty, he explained.