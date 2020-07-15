Two more Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Two fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 15 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Two more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the Kodagu district on Wednesday morning.

With this, the total coronavirus positive cases in the district have risen to 219.


DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that a 19-year-old woman who is the primary contact of a Covid positive patient from Hundi in Badaga Banagala in Virajpet tested positive while a 65-year-old man, another primary contact of a coronavirus positive patient from Rasalpura in Somwarpet also has the virus.

The district has 129 active cases. Already, 87 of those who were infected have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. With the fresh two cases, the district administration has notified one more containment zone at Rasalpura. The total number of containment zones in the district is 96. 

Coorg
Kodagu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

