Two more Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Two more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the Kodagu district on Wednesday morning.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

With this, the total coronavirus positive cases in the district have risen to 219.





DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that a 19-year-old woman who is the primary contact of a Covid positive patient from Hundi in Badaga Banagala in Virajpet tested positive while a 65-year-old man, another primary contact of a coronavirus positive patient from Rasalpura in Somwarpet also has the virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases





The district has 129 active cases. Already, 87 of those who were infected have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. With the fresh two cases, the district administration has notified one more containment zone at Rasalpura. The total number of containment zones in the district is 96.