Two more COVID-19 positive cases surface in Tumakuru

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tumakuru city on Saturday. With this, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district has risen to seven. Of these, two are dead and two have recovered.

Health Department staff said that those who have tested positive now had come into primary contact with P-535. It is now known that three people were infected by coming in contact with P-535.

The two new cases are a married couple --a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, living in KHB Colony in Tumakuru city. They lived in the house next to P-535. They were kept in the isolation ward and their samples were sent for tests. Now the report has come out as Covid-19 positive. Those who had come into contact with the couple are now in the isolation ward of the district hospital.



