Two more safari zones at Nugu, Gundre proposed

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve authorities have submitted a proposal to open two more safari zones for tourists -- at Nugu and Gundre ranges -- under Hediyala sub-division.

Both the ranges come under Mysuru district limits. These were safari zones till 1994, and were closed due to various reasons.

There are several places of attraction in the ranges, which also comprise Kabini backwaters and Nugu reservoir. If safari is introduced, it would attract more people to the forests. Besides, it would also lessen the burden on the safari at Bandipur, opine the officials.

Impetus to environment-friendly tourism activities will provide job opportunities to locals. More people will have an opportunity to learn about forest, the officials said.

Bandipur Tiger Project Director T Balachandra said, "This is not a new proposal. Safari at these places were discontinued a few years ago. We have submitted a proposal to resume safari activities, as it would attract more people."

The officials said, resuming safari at these ranges require the permission of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India. The Supreme Court too has issued directions to begin eco-friendly tourism activities. Permission would be given subject to all norms, they explained.

We may have to wait till the monsoon season is over, to get the official nod, Balachandra said.

According to the department officials, animals are frequently spotted during summer, near Kabni and Nugu areas, as they move in search of water. Herbivorous animals are seen in large numbers in Kabini backwaters due to greenery and attract wild animals, they said.