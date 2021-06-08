2 newly-elected legislators administered oath of office

Two newly elected Karnataka legislators administered oath of office

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 16:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two newly elected legislators were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar and Congress MLA from Maski Basavanagouda Turvihal had won from Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments, respectively.

While Salagar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Turvihal was flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party chief whip Ajay Singh.

The by-elections had taken place on April 17 and the results were announced on May 2.

The bypoll to Maski took place after the sitting Congress MLA Prathapgouda Patil resigned from his seat in 2019 to join the BJP.

He contested the bypoll but lost.

The Basavakalyan by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19 last year.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka Legislative Council

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 