Two safety boxes handed over to Chikkaballapur

Two safety boxes handed over to Chikkaballapur

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 19:43 ist

The safety boxes for doctors collecting throat swabs for Covid-19 test were handed over to the district on Tuesday.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar handed over the two boxes, one for Chikkaballapur and another one for Gauribidanur.

“The boxes will be used in two places in the district. Medical tests of 1,270 people have been conducted. Those who feel that they have symptoms may undergo the test,” he said.

Sudhakar said that the state government was doing its best to handle Covid-19 situation. There were no patients now suffering seriously for plasma therapy.

He said,”Covid-19 is under control in the district. Since Hindupur, the neighbouring town is in red zone, lockdown in the district will continue till May 3.”

ZP President M B Chikkanarasimhaiah, ZP CEO Fouiza B Taranum, DC R Latha, SP Mithun Kumar, TP President B M Ramaswamy and APMC President Narayanaswamy were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
two safety boxes

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 