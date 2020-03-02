Two sponge iron plants shut for causing air pollution

The Sandur taluk administration has shut two sponge iron plants -Padmavathi at Chikka Anthapur and ISTPL at Yerabanahalli - for causing severe air pollution.

Residents of Sultanpur and surrounding villages in the taluk had lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on the unregulated release of hazardous gases into the air by two sponge iron plants. Following the complaint, the KSPCB officials visited the plants. The officials also collected public opinion.

The pollution board had found the unabated release of toxins into the air and thereby directed the district administration to shut the plants. The tahsildar had locked out the plants following the instruction by the deputy commissioner.