Two students from Alva’s educational institutions selected for Olympics

Two students from Alva’s educational institutions have been selected for the Tokyo Olympics.
Alva’s Education Foundation president Dr M Mohan Alva said that Dhanalakshmi and Shubha, who are pursuing their studies under the adoption scheme of the Foundation, will represent India in 4x400 metres mixed relay.
As students, the duo has represented Mangalore University since 2016-17 in various competitions. They have also taken part in all-India inter-university meets. Dr Alva announced a cash prize of Rs one lakh each for Dhanalakshmi and Shubha.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study