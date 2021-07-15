Two students from Alva’s educational institutions selected for Olympics

Two students from Alva’s educational institutions have been selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Alva’s Education Foundation president Dr M Mohan Alva said that Dhanalakshmi and Shubha, who are pursuing their studies under the adoption scheme of the Foundation, will represent India in 4x400 metres mixed relay.

As students, the duo has represented Mangalore University since 2016-17 in various competitions. They have also taken part in all-India inter-university meets. Dr Alva announced a cash prize of Rs one lakh each for Dhanalakshmi and Shubha.