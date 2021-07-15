2 Alva’s institutions' students selected for Olympics

Two students from Alva’s educational institutions selected for Olympics

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 15 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 14:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two students from Alva’s educational institutions have been selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Alva’s Education Foundation president Dr M Mohan Alva said that Dhanalakshmi and Shubha, who are pursuing their studies under the adoption scheme of the Foundation, will represent India in 4x400 metres mixed relay.

As students, the duo has represented Mangalore University since 2016-17 in various competitions. They have also taken part in all-India inter-university meets. Dr Alva announced a cash prize of Rs one lakh each for Dhanalakshmi and Shubha.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Olympics 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 