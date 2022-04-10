Two women drown to death at NITK beach in Surathkal

Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Trisha and Vaishnavi, both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

