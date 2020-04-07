Two women treated by COVID-19 infected physiotherapist in isolation

Two women who had come into primary contact with the COVID-19 positive physiotherapist of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Pavagada government hospital on Monday night.

One of the two women, aged 50 years, had been treated by the physiotherapist on March 16. On March-21, another lady from the same Dommathamari village in Pavagada taluk was treated by the same physiotherapist. Both women are being monitored in the isolation ward now.

They were shifted in an ambulance as per the instructions of the tahsildar and taluk health officer. As of now, neither of them has shown symptoms of COVID-19, the authorities stressed.

As a precaution, a medical team has gone to the village to gather details of people who came into primary contact with these two women.