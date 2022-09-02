U T Khader tests positive for Covid-19, cancels public programmes

MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader cancelled all public programmes including his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per the protocol, Khader underwent RTPCR test, made mandatory for all attendees with a 'close proximity pass' at a private hospital in Deralakatte and tested positive for the disease on Friday. As he had no symptoms, Khader decided to self-quarantine and cancelled all programmes for next three days.

Khader, who had planned to submit a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now submit it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Prominent among the demands include realising a long-pending demand of people on including Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The other demands included giving priority to employment of locals in MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), ONGC, banks among others. He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.