‘UDID cards issued to 5.8L disabled people in K'taka’

‘UDID cards issued to 5.8L disabled people in Karnataka’

These cards will help the specially-abled people avail benefits across various sectors, and will also help the government track implementation of schemes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 04:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has distributed Unique Disability Identification Cards (UDID) to 5.86 lakh people with disabilities, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

These cards will help the specially-abled people avail benefits across various sectors, and will also help the government track implementation of schemes, he said.

The highest number of cards have been issued in Ramanagara district, followed by Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Mandya districts.

The physically challenged people should register themselves in the UDID portal in order to avail the card, Sudhakar said. Currently, 21 types of disabilities are recognised as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

People with at least 40 per cent of physical disability are identified as disabled. The government is collecting data on persons with disabilities, including their education and employment details, Sudhakar added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Disability

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 