‘UDID cards issued to 5.8L disabled people in Karnataka’

The state government has distributed Unique Disability Identification Cards (UDID) to 5.86 lakh people with disabilities, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

These cards will help the specially-abled people avail benefits across various sectors, and will also help the government track implementation of schemes, he said.

The highest number of cards have been issued in Ramanagara district, followed by Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Mandya districts.

The physically challenged people should register themselves in the UDID portal in order to avail the card, Sudhakar said. Currently, 21 types of disabilities are recognised as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

People with at least 40 per cent of physical disability are identified as disabled. The government is collecting data on persons with disabilities, including their education and employment details, Sudhakar added.