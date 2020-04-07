Udupi man wins Excellence in Weaving award for 2020

Udupi's Vyasaraya Shettigar receives Shanta Prasad Award for Excellence in Weaving for 2020

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 14:29 ist

The Crafts Council of India (CCI) has selected Udupi saree artisan Vyasaraya  Shettigar for the national - level 'Shanta Prasad Award for Excellence in Weaving'  for the year 2020.
The award ceremony, which was supposed to be held on April 18, has been postponed.

Vyasaraya Shettigar, aged 79 years, is one among only nine Udupi Saree weavers who can weave fine 80 count saree with Butta. Shettigar started weaving at the early age of 15. He is one of the talented weavers who has taught the majority of weavers to fine-tune their skill of weaving. He is affectionately called 'Master' by the weaving community.

Shetigar presently weaves for Padupanambur Weavers Co-Op Society. His skills in weaving have brought him many accolades like state awards for weavers in 2006-07 and 2015-16. He was also awarded “Kayaka  Prashsati“ by Charaka Women's Co-Operative, Heggodu in 2019, said a release from Karkala- based Kadike Trust that has been striving to pull the weaving industry from the brink.

Weavers who had left the occupation are being brought back with the promise of a higher pay and improving marketing strategy to increase the demand for the sarees by the Trust.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Udupi
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 