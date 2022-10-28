UG-NEET: State not in line with MCC schedule

Although Friday is the last day for the completion of the first round of counseling for UG-NEET, the state government is yet to start its process, causing anxiety among thousands of MBBS aspirants.

The aspirants fear losing out seats under Central counseling and are worried about the National Medical Council (NMC) not giving approval for admissions made beyond the deadline.

As per the notification issued by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) following the Supreme Court directions, all admissions for 2022-23 academic year for undergraduate medical and dental courses should be completed by December 20. It is also the last date for candidates to join the respective colleges.

The state government has not followed the schedule released by the MCC and according to the information available from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) the document verification started from Thursday and counseling is likely to begin on November 2 or 3.

However, the seat aspirants blame KEA for missing the opportunity to select seats under MCC counseling for seats at All India Quota and Deemed and Central Institutions.

Speaking to DH Dr Krishna Murthy, a parent, said, "This whole batch from Karnataka has missed an opportunity as there was no choice before them to choose between KEA and MCC as the state counseling has not yet resumed."

One MBSS seat aspirant said: "We are worried what if our admissions won't get approved by the authorities as KEA has not fallen in line with the schedule released by MCC."

The state government's could risk contempt of court, a former RGUHS registrar said, adding that the MCC released the schedule based on SC directions.

When contacted, medical education director Dr B L Sujatha Rathod said: "The process got delayed as the matter was in court and we will try to complete the counseling within the timeline given by MCC."