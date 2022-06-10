UK varsities eager to set up campuses in state

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday that some UK universities are keen on setting up their campuses in Karnataka.

He said this as he welcomed a team of 22 vice-chancellors from UK that arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday for a two-day visit, making it one of the biggest delegations to have engaged with the state government.

Many private higher educational institutions and state-run universities are looking forward to signing memorandums of understanding with their UK counterparts. Narayan said the institutions are looking for student and teacher exchange programmes and research collaborations with UK-based universities. "The India-UK roadmap 2030 has already been announced and the collaborations will be in line with National Education Policy 2020," he said.

Universities UK International Director Vivienne Stern called it an historical achievement.

On Day One, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and UK Nottingham Trent University, International Skill Development Corporation and Liverpool John Moores University have entered into an agreement for various exchange programmes.