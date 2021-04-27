ULB elections: 51.03% polling in Thirthahalli, 36% in steel town

Despite surge in Covid-19 cases, voters are showing interest in exercising their franchise in the ongoing elections of 15 wards of Thirthahalli town panchayat on Tuesday.
According to district administration, of the total, 11, 845 voters, 6044 exercised their franchise till 1:00pm and the polling percentage was 51.03%. It is likely to improve in a few hours.
Also read: Election for two local bodies underway in Karnataka
But the response from voters is not highly encouraging in the elections to 35 wards of Bhadravathi city municipal council. The poll percentage till 1:00pm was 36.32. Of the total voters-122,974, 44, 661 voters cast their votes tillo 1:00pm.
How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19
Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans