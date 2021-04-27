ULB elections: 51.03% polling in Thirthahalli, 36% in steel town

Despite surge in Covid-19 cases, voters are showing interest in exercising their franchise in the ongoing elections of 15 wards of Thirthahalli town panchayat on Tuesday.

According to district administration, of the total, 11, 845 voters, 6044 exercised their franchise till 1:00pm and the polling percentage was 51.03%. It is likely to improve in a few hours.

Also read: Election for two local bodies underway in Karnataka

But the response from voters is not highly encouraging in the elections to 35 wards of Bhadravathi city municipal council. The poll percentage till 1:00pm was 36.32. Of the total voters-122,974, 44, 661 voters cast their votes tillo 1:00pm.