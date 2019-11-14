ULB polls: BJP wins more civic bodies, Cong more wards

In what has enthused the Congress, the party secured the highest number of seats by winning 151 out of 418 wards across 14 urban local bodies (ULB) that went to polls, whose results were declared on Thursday. The BJP came second with 125 wards, followed by JD(S) with 63 wards.

In terms of ULBs won, BJP came on top.

Elections for 14 ULBs, including Mangalore and Davanagere City Corporations, were held on October 20. The verdict was fractured in nine of the 14 ULBs, while BJP secured the required numbers in Mangalore City Corporation, Kampli Town Municipal Council (TMC), Kundgol Town Panchayat (TP) and Sagara City Municipal Council (CMC).

Congress won the required number of seats in Kanakapura CMC (Ramanagara), while it was one short of majority in Davangere City Corporation and Gowribidanur CMC. JD(S) won enough seats for a majority in Magadi TMC.

In the remaining ULBs, none of the parties could ensure a simple majority and are forced to go the coalition way. For instance, even though Congress is the single-largest party at Kolar CMC with 12 seats, the half-way mark in the 35-member body is 18. Similarly at Mulbagal CMC, JD(S) emerged as the single largest party with 12 of the 31 seats.

ULB elections are generally considered as a barometer to measure the mood of the electorate at the local level.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the ULB poll results negated claims of BJP's strength in urban areas. "The BJP always claims that it enjoys support in the urban areas. Even though most of the wards were in urban areas, Congress won 26 more than BJP," he told reporters.

BOX

ULB polls

Total seats - 418

Congress - 151

BJP - 125

JD(S) - 63

Others - 79

ULBs won

BJP - 3

Cong - 1

JD(S) - 1

Fractured verdict - 9, including two where Cong is one seat short of majority.

---------------------------