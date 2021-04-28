Umesh Katti apologises for 'go die' remark to farmer

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Umesh Katti apologised for the remarks made by him during a phone call with a person over the foodgrains quota being cut.

If anybody including farmers and the caller were hurt, I am tendering an unconditional apology for it, he said.

Katti told reporters here on Wednesday that KPCC President D K Shivakumar does not have any right to demand his resignation. If he wants to stage funeral procession, he should stage one of the Congress party and burn the pyre infront of residence of the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

"Congress people do not have any work. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah must first decide who will be chief minister candidate amongst them. Siddaramaiah to become chief minister has now been promising 10 kg foodgrains under public distribution system while we have seen him given 7 kg and 4 kg," he said.

Katti said, as Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, he has been providing nutritious food to the people from the state and has been helping people, farmers and ration cardholders and that he would not withdraw his decision.