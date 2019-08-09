Unabated rain snaps connectivity, villages marooned

Kodagu appears to be facing the wrath of rain fury this year also, as heavy showers continued to lash the district on Friday. With reports of widespread landslides, the district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

Rivers Cauvery, Ramatheertha and Keerehole have breached the danger level. Hundreds of houses have already been washed away. The houses that were marooned four days ago, are yet to be spotted.

River Cauvery is swollen in Bhagamandala, Balamuri, Napoklu, Moornadu and Bhethri. Out of the 58 affected villages, four have already been submerged. The authorities are finding it difficult to reach affected areas for rescue operation. Two additional platoons of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the district. The villagers have climbed the hilly areas to protect themselves from flood.

Mobile network is not available and most of the areas in the district are in dark due to lack of electricity. Inclement weather has prevented helicopters from carrying out rescue operation. More than 50 rafters are being used for rescue efforts.

The situation is a rehash of August 2018 devastation. Last year, landslides had affected North Kodagu. This year, flood has affected South Kodagu. Several layouts in Kushalnagar are marooned. Coffee growers and labourers alike have taken shelter at relief centes. At least 2,136 persons have been provided shelter in 25 relief centres. If the rain continues, the number would increase further.

All major connectivity to Madikeri has been lost. The movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Kushalnagar and Kushalnagar-Arakalagoodu road is banned. The vehicles are using alternative road to reach Madikeri. Bridges at Bethri, Kadanooru have been flooded.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Kodagu received an average of 192.98 mm rainfall. Madikeri taluk received highest of 254.55 mmm followed by Virajpet—234.20 mm.

Four persons were killed in landslide at Korangala near Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk on Friday. House owner Yashwanth and people who went to rescue those in distress —Balakrishna, Yamuna and Udaya are the deceased. Diganth and Shshikala who were at home have escaped. The house was in a dangerous position. The rescuers had been to convince the inmates of the house to reach to the safer location when landslide occurred. Two more rescuers are missing at the site.

7 killed; 8 missing

Atleast seven persons lost their lives in landslides in different parts of Kodagu district and eight persons are missing.

Landslides at Korangala in Bhagamandala of Madikeri taluk has claimed four lives. The deceased are house owner Yashwanth and rescue team members Balakrishna, Yamuna and Uday. Another body found at the site is yet to be identified. Two persons—Mamatha (40) and Likhitha (15) died following landslide at Thora in Virajpet taluk. NDRF and Army personnel have rescued 300 affected people in Thora village.