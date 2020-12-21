Unaided schools to stop online classes from today

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) has decided to stop online classes at its member-schools from Monday, pressing the government to consider the demands of private unaided

schools.

In a press release, RUPSA said that around 12,000-member schools will discontinue online classes.

“In the first phase we are staging a protest and if government fails to consider our demands, we will approach the court,” Lokesh Talikatti, RUPSA president, said.

Meanwhile, the other private school management associations, including KUSMA, KAMS and CBSE schools, have not extended their support to the decision taken by the

RUPSA.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “none of our member-schools are stopping online classes and we are all ready to reopen schools as per the government guidelines.”