Unaware of rules, students argue with KEA officials

The students aspiring for undergraduate Ayush seats, but unaware of the seat allotment process entered into a heated argument with the officials of the Karnataka Examinations Authority on Monday.

As per the KEA rules if any candidate fails to cancel the seat allotted to him, he will not be eligible to opt for seats in any other streams. Unaware of this rule, students who were aspiring for Ayush seats, but selected seats in other streams gathered near the KEA office on Monday morning demanding option to chose Ayush seats.

However, officials managed to convince the candidates and advised them to cancel the seat they got, if they really want to go for Ayush courses.

"The rule is candidates have to report to the college where they have been allotted a seat and it not cancel the seat. In this case neither the students reported at the college nor cancelled the seat. This rule has brought in to avoid seat blocking. We convinced them by explaining the procedure and advised them to cancel the seat if they want to take part in the final round of Ayush courses counselling," said a senior official of KEA.