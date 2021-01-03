Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda hospitalised in Chitradurga

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda has been admitted to Basaveshwara teaching hospital in Chitradurga after he fell sick.
While he was returning to Bengaluru after participating in BJP core committee meeting held in Shivamogga on January 2 night, Gowda fell sick soon after he got down from his car at Hotel Naveen Regency to have lunch. He was taken to the hospital immediately.
BJP legislators and leaders have rushed to the hospital.
