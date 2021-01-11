Union Minister Shripad Naik seriously injured in a road accident in Uttara Kannada, wife dies

Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik sustained grievous injuries while his wife Vijaya Naik (55) died after the car they were travelling turned turtle near Hosakambi checkpost in Anikola taluk on Monday evening. The minister's secretary Deepak Gume also died in the accident.

The minister had visited "Gante Ganapathi" temple near Yallapura and was on his way to Gokarna. The accident occurred after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

While Vijaya died on the way to Ankola hospital, the minister was shifted to Goa by an ambulance after first aid. Four persons sustained injuries in the accident.

Legislator Rupali Naika, Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju visited the spot