Union ministers from Karnataka to meet every 15 days

The four new union ministers from the state will meet once every fortnight to exclusively discuss issues pertaining to Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi, who represents Dharwad in the Lok Sabha, was inducted as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines along with Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda (Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers) and Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman (defence minister). Belgaum MP Suresh Angadi has been made Minister of State for Railways.

“Once every 15 days, we four will meet in the house of one of us and discuss issues pertaining to Karnataka,” Joshi told reporters in his maiden news conference as union minister on Saturday.

“If any follow-up is required with the Centre on any state subject, we will do it,” he said.

“Expectation of people is very high. For the first time, pro-incumbency has clearly worked for a non-Congress leader. The PM has asked us to work hard on meeting the expectations of the people,” Joshi said.

The first Parliament session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to start on June 17. “I request Opposition parties to respect the decisive mandate of the people. Let us work together, debate and discuss. Let’s not disrupt,” he said.

Joshi said he would ensure Karnataka’s coal needs are met. “I want to assure you that not even one day or one hour, power production will be stopped for want of coal. This is my commitment to Karnataka and the entire country,” he said.

The previous Congress government in the state had accused the Modi administration of not supplying enough coal.

“Every state should have coal stocks to last 24-25 days. Karnataka has stock for 16-17 days. While availability of coal stock in other states is 84% of the national average, it is 86% in Karnataka. We’re better, even if nominally. Whatever demand (for coal) will be supplied,” he said.