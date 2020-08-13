Unit to monitor drug price set up in Karnataka

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has set up the Price Monitoring and Resource Unit (PMRU) in Karnataka.

"NPPA, in coordination with Karnataka State Drug Control Department has set up Price Monitoring and Resource Unit in Karnataka on 12th August 2020", Union Fertilizer Minister D V Sadanand Gowda tweeted.



It gives me great pleasure to announce the registration of Price Monitoring and Resource Unit by Karnataka State Govt today. pic.twitter.com/7ZdqNvCFEV — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) August 12, 2020

The Karnataka State Price Monitoring and Resource Unit Society was registered under the Societies Act and it will house at State Drugs Control Department of Karnataka, Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru.

"PMRU, a registered society, shall function under the direct control and supervision of State Drug Controller of Karnataka," the statement said.

PMRUs are societies registered under the Societies Registration Act having its own Memorandum of Association/ Bye-laws. The Board of Governors of PMRU includes the representatives from Central Government and State Government concerned and other stakeholders, said a statement.

NPPA has already set up PMRUs in 12 States/ UTs, including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, and Jammu & Kashmir.

NPPA has plans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 States/ UTs. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring are borne by NPPA under the Scheme.

"The primary function of PMRUs is to assist NPPA in the monitoring of prices of drugs, ensuring the availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness. They act as collaborating partners of NPPA with information gathering mechanisms at the grass-roots level. They will render necessary technical assistance to both the NPPA and the respective State Drug Controllers of States/ Union Territories," the statement added.