United Nations official intends to form Environment Protection Action Centre in Karnataka

Jayachandra Raju, a United Nations official, has invited suggestions from people of all walks of life on sustainable growth to form an Environment Protection Action Centre, to spearhead a movement that is practicable.

Raju, serving the Indian and International Aviation in the United Nations (UN) Department of Peacekeeping Operations, as Aviation Specialist in various countries, since 39 years, said, “As part of the 75th anniversary, the UN has invited people from across the world, from all walks of life, to start conversations in their cities and communities, classrooms and boardrooms, parliaments and village halls, on issues like: What kind of a world do we want to create? Where is the world heading if current trends continue? And how can we use global cooperation to close the gap?”

Participation

Raju, also chairman and founder trustee of Mysuru-based Global Education Trust, said, “On the lines of the UN mission, we intend to form the action centre. Students, academicians, administrators, philanthropists, policy-makers and concerned citizens can share their ideas on two primary issues, ‘Climate Crisis’ and ‘Rapid Changes in Demography’ that severely affect sustainable growth of our rural and urban communities.”

“The Environment Protection Action Centre should comprise dedicated and action-oriented people, who can initiate a change for the good of our present and future generations. Out of the five major global concerns, viz, climate crisis, inequality, new forms of conflict and violence, rapid changes in demography and digital technologies, we can focus on ‘Climate Crisis’ and ‘Shifting Demographics’ that are critical for India,” Raju said.

Climate Crisis

“Climate change is happening more faster than we feared. No corner of the globe is immune to the devastating consequences of climate change. Rising temperatures are fueling environmental degradation, natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, conflict and terrorism. Sea-levels are rising. The Arctic is melting. Coral reefs are dying. Oceans are acidifying, and forests are burning. As the infinite cost of climate change is reaching irreversible highs, we should take a bold, collective action,” he said.

Shifting Demographics

“The world’s population is expected to increase to 9.7 billion in 2050, from 7.7 billion at present. It may peak to 11 billion, by the end of the century. During this period, the population is projected to become more and more urban, while children below the age of five years will be outnumbered by persons aged 65 or above, as fertility rates are declining,” Raju pointed out.

“Half of the global population growth, up to 2050, is expected to come from nine countries: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States of America — in the descending order of increase. The population of sub-Saharan Africa is likely to double, while the population of Europe is likely to shrink,” he said. Suggestions can be mailed to: rajujaya2015@hotmail.com.