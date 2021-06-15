Universities, colleges told to finish all exams soon

The higher educational institutions in the state have been asked to complete all pending semester and commence first-year undergraduate courses in October.

In a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors of state-run universities on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed them to conduct semester examinations, which were postponed due to Covid-19 second wave, soon.

Hinting at the possible resumption of offline classes, the minister asked the vice chancellors of all state-run universities to ensure all students above 18 years are vaccinated, by taking it as a ‘social responsibility’.

“This would help to start the next academic year normally. Academic work has to go on and we have to find solutions,” he said.

The minister said the universities have been directed to start new undergraduate courses for the 2021-2022 academic year and that the next academic year will commence in October 2021.

It can be recalled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities to keep offline examinations under abeyance during May 2021.

All class 12 and second year pre-university students have been declared as “pass” by their respective boards and this would increase the number of people who are eligible to pursue higher education.

4-year courses

However, to accommodate more students at undergraduate level following a 30% increase in the eligible students, Ashwath Narayan said universities should also start four-year undergraduate courses to accommodate more students.

“Universities in the state have been asked to act towards starting four-year undergraduate courses from the current academic year, as per the National Education Policy,” he

said.

As mentioned by the minister, the calendar of academic activities for the next two years has already been set and the vice-chancellors have been asked to begin the admission for first-year degree courses in the first week of October.