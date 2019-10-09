Unrelenting rain leaves a trail of destruction in N-K

Incessant showers, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm activity, in the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday have left a trail of destruction in parts of north interior Karnataka.

In separate incidents of lightning in the region, a woman farmer and more than

50 counts of livestock were killed. Shantabai Shivapadayya Aaherimath (35) was struck dead by lightning when she was removing weed at her farm at Hirebevanur in Indi taluk, Vijayapura district. At Manakalagi near Chadchan, a woman sustained burns in a lightning strike.

Overnight showers in Gadag district left several streams, including Bennehalla, in the region in spate. With Bennehalla flooding the bridge near Yavagal, traffic on the state highway between Nargund and Ron stretch was affected till Wednesday evening. Showers caused hardships to the flood-displaced living at Konnuru sheds.

Dharwad city witnessed downpour in the evening. The showers left many

roads submerged, leading to massive traffic jams in several areas. Traffic snarls were reported at Toll Naka and Gandhi Chowk. Many parts of Dharwad district, including Kundgol, Kalghatagi and Navalgund taluks, experienced downpour in the wee hours of Wednesday. In Navalgund taluk alone, more than 50 houses are damaged in the rain.

Hirebagewadi, MK Hubli, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Harogeri in Belagavi district received moderate to heavy showers between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday.

Showers continue to pummel Haveri town. More than 10 sheep were washed away in the rain-triggered flash flood on Hangal Road. Skies opened up at 5.30 pm and it poured for the next two hours, causing untold misery to the commuters and the residents in several low-lying areas. The power supply was affected in Nehrunagar, Basaveshwarnagar, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Shivabasavanagar in the evening.

Rain, accompanied by high-intensity winds, wreaked havoc on several villages in Hirehadagali hobli of Huvinahadagali taluk, Ballari district. Thunderstorm damaged 23 houses and the ready-to-harvest paddy on hundreds of acres.

A 60-year-old woman was killed in lightning at Kavalga in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. The incident occurred when Bheemabai Kadakol was grazing the cattle. Several parts of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts experienced thundershowers.

Trekker dies in lightning

Most parts of Shivamogga district witnessed heavy rains, coupled with thunder and lightning, on Wednesday.

A Kerala youth, who was trekking in Kodachadri hill of Hosanagar taluk, died after he was struck by lightning on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified Jemsheer (32), son of Perumal of Kozhikode district. He was in Sarvajna Peetha, a small temple-like structure near the peak when the incident took place.

Hosanagar town recorded a staggering 16 cm of rain in the 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday).

Parts of Tumakuru, Hassan and Kodagu also witnessed moderate to heavy showers.