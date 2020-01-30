UoM asks Chinese students not to return now

Ranjith Kandya
  • Jan 30 2020, 20:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 20:42pm ist
University of Mysore (UoM)

Following coronavirus breakout in China, University of Mysore (UoM), has taken precautionary measures and has directed its students from China, to return to India after a few days.

There are 120 students from China pursuing education in UoM. Out of them, 18 of them have visited China. UoM Registrar R Shivappa said, "As the students in the varsity are expressing fear, we have sent a communication asking them to stay back and not to return for a few days, till the fear subsides".

