UoM asks Chinese students not to return now

Following coronavirus breakout in China, University of Mysore (UoM), has taken precautionary measures and has directed its students from China, to return to India after a few days.
There are 120 students from China pursuing education in UoM. Out of them, 18 of them have visited China. UoM Registrar R Shivappa said, "As the students in the varsity are expressing fear, we have sent a communication asking them to stay back and not to return for a few days, till the fear subsides".
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)