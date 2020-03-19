Uproar in Council over Ibrahim's 'sexist' remarks

An uproar ensued in the Legislative Council on Thursday, with the ruling party condemning a 'misogynistic' statement by Congress leader C M Ibrahim during his speech on the Constitution.

Ibrahim, while trying to drive home his point, tried to draw an analogy between interviews for jobs and marriages. Condemning this as 'derogatory to women', BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda took objection to his statement.

Alleging that the senior leader frequently made misogynistic statements, Gowda said such remarks did not augur well for the sanctity of the House. Demanding an apology, she stormed out of the Council.

Following the uproar, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti requested Ibrahim to withdraw his statement. The session resumed only after Ibrahim withdrew his statement.

Two other statements made by Ibrahim also drew ire of the ruling party, later. While criticising CAA, the Congress leader referred to the detention camp in Assam as 'concentration camp'. To this, the ruling party said he was setting a wrong record by comparing the Nazi concentration camps and the detention centres.

Later during his speech, the MLC said he suspected the authenticity of the EVMs. He demanded the return of ballot paper votes. In a quick retort to his claims, BJP members said Ibrahim seemed to have a problem with EVMs only when the BJP won elections.