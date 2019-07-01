US-based HDK keeps an eye on state politics 

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was breaking ground for the construction of the Sri Kalabhaireshwara Temple in New Jersey when, about 8,000 miles away in Bengaluru, two Congress legislators rocked the boat of his government on Monday.

Then, Kumaraswamy’s private visit to the US turned into a working holiday. He first tweeted that he was monitoring the developments from wherever he was, and then is believed to have called up some MLAs over phone asking them to stay put till he returned on July 6.

"The ground-breaking ceremony for Lord Kalabhaireshwara's temple was performed in the divine presence of (Nirmalanandanatha) Swamiji. I'm observing all the state's development from here. The BJP's attempt to destabilize the government will remain a daydream," he tweeted.

Funnily, BJP leader K S Eshwarappa took a jibe at Kumaraswamy. "You're thinking about the BJP even while you're there. People of the state are also observing you and your passive government," Eshwarappa tweeted back.

At Silver Spring in Maryland on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to meet investors, industrialists and officials to discuss investment opportunities in Karnataka, and discuss the global investors meet the state is planning to host in January 2020.

Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju, Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, MLC SL Bhojegowda have joined Kumaraswamy on the US visit.

'Miracle I became CM'

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Kumaraswamy recalled the circumstances in which he became the chief minister for the second time.

"I remember the day of the Assembly election results. I went to Adichunchanagiri and worshipped Lord Kalabhaireshwara. When I saw the results, I felt like retiring from politics. Despite all the hardwork and struggle, disregarding my health, people hadn’t posed faith in me,” he said. “But it must be a miracle, thanks to Lord Kalabhaireshwara, that I become the chief minister.”