Uttar Pradesh Govt award to Karnataka writer

Senior writer from Karnataka R Laxminarayana has been named for the Sowharda Samman award from the year 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan.

This award is being given by the Uttar Pradesh government’s body recognising writer contribution in translation of various language books including Hindi. The award carried Rs 2.5 lakh cash and citation.



Native of Tumakuru, Laxinarayana wrote 6 books and translated 17 books. He served as Kannada lecturer in different government colleges and retired as Joint Director in Department of Collegiate Education, Karnataka.

