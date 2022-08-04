Uttar Pradesh Govt award to Karnataka writer

Senior writer from Karnataka R Laxminarayana has been named for the Sowharda Samman award from the year 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan.
This award is being given by the Uttar Pradesh government’s body recognising writer contribution in translation of various language books including Hindi. The award carried Rs 2.5 lakh cash and citation.
Native of Tumakuru, Laxinarayana wrote 6 books and translated 17 books. He served as Kannada lecturer in different government colleges and retired as Joint Director in Department of Collegiate Education, Karnataka.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot