12-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi

A 12-year-old boy from Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri taluk tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the district increased to 55.

Identified as P524, the boy had come in contact with P293 from Sankeshwar who had travel history of visiting New Delhi and had tested positive.

District until now has recorded 55 COVID-19 positive cases of whom seven have been discharged, 47 remain active and one death due to the virus.