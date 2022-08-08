15 persons in relief centre in Belagavi 

District Administration shifted 15 persons including women and children to a relief centre established on the premises of Kaivalya Yog Mandir, Tilakwadi here on Monday night.

Four houses in the city had collapsed and rainwater had gushed into many houses due to heavy rains during the past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil Patil visited the relief centre and took stock of the facilities available.

He said as women and children too were housed in the relief centre we have made facilities available.

Compensation has been given to some families in houses rain waters had gushed and rest would be compensated soon he informed.

Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali, Corporation Anand Chavan and other officials were present.