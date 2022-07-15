15-year-old killed in house wall collapse in Belagavi

A 15-year-old boy was killed in wall house collapse at Chunchwad village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday night as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

He has been identified as Anant.

Nandgad Police have registered a case.

Due to the heavy downpour, the district authorities have announced two days holiday for schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday in Belagavi city, Belagavi taluk and Khanapur taluk.

Authorities said many rivers and rivulets are in spate, submerging multiple bridges and culverts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is slated to hold a video conference on Friday afternoon with officials of flood-hit districts to take stock of the situation.