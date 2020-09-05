2 marijuana peddlers arrested in Athani

Two persons from Sangli in Maharashtra allegedly carrying marijuana for sale were nabbed by police at Hanmapur village in Athani taluk on Saturday and contraband weighing about 2 kilogram was recovered from their possession.

Police said that Sagar Bharma Kattikar (27) and Guruling Holeppa Dhole (42), both residents of Jirgal village in Jat taluk in Sangli district in Maharashtra, had been carrying marijuana weighing about 1,990 gram on a motorcycle.

Police team suspected their movement and stopped them for checking. During the checkup, it was found that they had been carrying the contraband in bag.

Investigations have been launched to identified the recipients and others involved in the peddling.

Athani police have registered a case.