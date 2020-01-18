3 killed on spot, 4 injured in accident in Belagavi

Three persons including two from family were killed in a head-on collision between a truck transporting sand and a Bolero pickup vehicle near Somnatti cross in Bailhongal taluk late night on Friday.

The truck carrying sand rammed into the pickup vehicle coming towards Belagavi killing three on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Fakirappa Tuljannavar (42), a resident of Somnatti in Bailhongal, Laxmi Gudgoli (35) and her son Kumar (8), residents of Ankalgi in Gokak.

Four others suffered injuries.

Nesargi police have registered a case.