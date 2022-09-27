7 PFI activists arrested in Belagavi

The Belagavi city police arrested seven activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for investigation in early morning raids conducted on Tuesday.

After the nationwide crackdown on PFI leaders across the country, activists linked to the association last week had staged flash protest by blocking the traffic movement on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Kakati village in Belagavi taluk that had disrupted traffic movement on the busy road.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Market subdivision) Narayan Baramani conducted raids in Market, APMC, Tilakwadi and Mal-Maruti police station jurisdictions. PFI district president Naveed Katagi managed to escape and his cell phone too was not reachable.

Those arrested include SDPI district president Abidkhan Gouskhan Kadoli, Badruddin Hasamsab Pate, residents of Asadkhan Colony; Salauddin Babusab Killewale, a resident of Veerbhadra Nagar; Samiulla Abdulmajid Peerzade, a resident of Aman Nagar; Zakirulla Farooq Faizi, a resident of Siddeshwar Nagar; Rehan Abdulaziz and Zaheer Gousmodin Gheewale, residents of Azam Nagar.

After arrests, PFI activists were taken for medical tests before being shifted to Central Prison, Hindalga.

Market police have registered cases.